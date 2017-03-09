Environment minister McKenna talks trade, clean tech with Calgary business crowd

CALGARY — The federal environment minister says Canadian firms are punching above their weight in the clean technology sector, but she would like to see them have a bigger global market share.

Catherine McKenna's speech at a luncheon held by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce focused on business opportunities in the clean tech industry.

She also praised efforts by oilsands companies to reduce emissions, and suggested provincial and federal carbon pricing plans have given the industry a more positive image globally.

McKenna sought to assure the business crowd that trade with the United States is a top priority for the Trudeau government.

She said the government is working extraordinarily hard to remind the U.S. about the importance of the trading relationship with Canada.