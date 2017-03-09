Mount Royal University Aviation Career Expo still a go

It's a flight plan still in motion.

Despite a deadly crash that took two aviation instructors' lives, the Mount Royal community has decided to press on with their fourth annual Aviation Career Expo.

"We talked about it in our team to see whether or not we should put it on or not, and someone said we should do it for two very good reasons," said Leon Cygman the Chair of the Mount Royal University Aviation program. "Those reasons were Jeff and Reyn."

He said the instructors were passionate about flying, interested in the program and committed the end of their careers to MRU, which is why Cygman said the school felt they owed it to the late-pilots to bring the passion they felt to students.

Cygman said aviation students enter the workforce with low flight-hours and need any chance they can get to build them up and be up to snuff for the bigger commercial airlines.

He said outfits like Air Canada are doing just fine, they have pools of pilots to pull from, but other airlines like Jazz interviewed 60 people this month just to keep up.

Cygman said confidence in the MRU aviation program hasn't faltered since the plane crash. He hasn't seen a single application dropped, or current student bow out.

But the expo is an opportunity to continue to dispel incorrect information about the crash and investigation. He will be at the MRU aviation booth answering questions, and he's expecting curious enthusiasts, as he's already been approached by so-called crash experts with advice.

"I'm sure there are going to be questions about what happened," Cygman said. " The more correct information we get out there, rather than people working on rumours and innuendos, it improves situations for us."

Luc Sinal , President of the MRU Student Aviation Executive said the expo is something he looks forward to as an opportunity to mingle and get his name and face out there.

"It's a great networking start," Sinal said. "There's so many representatives for so many different airlines, we're just kind of getting our feet wet."

The idea of going back to business as usual, and concentrating on his and his classmate's careers, is a comfort for students because he said it's what their instructors would have wanted.

"Both Jeff and Reyn had such a passion for aviation they would want us to continue our passion," Sinal said. "Just to continue striving to do what we want to do."

Last week, he and classmates found out that the school was grounding their Tecnam planes indefinitely. This is going to affect his and his classmate's graduation times, but the school has sat down and talked to each student to go over where they were in the program, and given them a timeline.

"They're making up a plan for each person to try and get us done on time, and I think do a great of that," Sinal said. "It's nice to know, and to be kept in the loop and know what's going on and where things are going to go from here."

The expo will be held March 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an entry fee of $5 – it's free for students. There will be 18 vendors ready to give visitors a taste of the aviation industry. There will be mock interviews, and simulator evaluations to get people ready for airline careers.