Mount Royal University Aviation Career Expo still a go
Program decides to carry on with event, despite tragic loss of instructors
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
It's a flight plan still in motion.
Despite a deadly crash that took two aviation instructors' lives, the Mount Royal community has decided to press on with their fourth annual Aviation Career Expo.
"We talked about it in our team to see whether or not we should put it on or not, and someone said we should do it for two very good reasons," said Leon Cygman the Chair of the Mount Royal University Aviation program. "Those reasons were Jeff and Reyn."
He said the instructors were passionate about flying, interested in the program and committed the end of their careers to MRU, which is why
Related: Updated: Mount Royal grounds twin-engine planes as precaution during plane crash investigations
He said outfits like Air Canada are doing just fine, they have pools of pilots to pull from, but other airlines like Jazz interviewed 60 people this month just to keep up.
But the expo is an opportunity to continue to dispel incorrect information about the crash and investigation. He will be at the MRU aviation booth answering questions, and he's expecting curious enthusiasts, as he's already been approached by so-called crash experts with advice.
"I'm sure there are going to be questions about what happened,"
Luc
"It's a great networking start," Sinal said.
The idea of going back to business as usual, and concentrating on his and his classmate's careers, is a comfort for students because he said it's what their instructors would have wanted.
"Both Jeff and Reyn had such a passion for aviation they would want us to continue our passion," Sinal said. "Just to continue striving to do what we want to do."
Last week, he and classmates found out that the school was grounding their Tecnam planes indefinitely. This is going to affect his and his classmate's graduation times, but the school has sat down and talked to each student to go over where they were in the program, and given them a timeline.
"They're making up a plan for each person to try and get us done on time, and I
The expo will be held March 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an entry fee of $5 – it's free for students. There will be 18 vendors ready to give visitors a taste of the aviation industry. There will be mock interviews, and simulator evaluations to get people ready for airline careers.
For more information visit mtroyal.ca/
Most Popular
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary