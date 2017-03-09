New data shows Alberta infant mortality rate third-highest in country

Alberta has the third-highest number of infant deaths in the country, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada, but that didn’t surprise Tammy Sherrow, an associate professor of nursing at Mount Royal University.

“Alberta has always ranked in the top third of the provinces for infant mortality,” said Sherrow, who has more than 30 years of nursing experience, specifically in neonatal and child health.

The data, published Thursday, calculates each province’s infant mortality rate (IMR) based on deaths per 1,000 live births – Alberta’s IMR rate is 5.5, half a point above the national average.

Some of the biggest contributors to IMR’s are premature births, low birth weight, congenital defects, and infections, Sherrow said.

Alberta has a high premature birth rate at 8.33 per 1,000 live births, according to the latest data available from the province.

“A lot of those premature babies can be kept alive by more advanced neonatal care and technology, but might later succumb to death, which is often in that first month,” she explained.

The research tells us that some of the contributing factors are increasing maternal age, multiple births such as twins or triplets, and advances in technology, according to Sherrow.

“With an increase in maternal age, you have the risk of multiple births, prematurity, or what we call low birth weight,” she said, pointing to advances in conception methods as one reason more women are having babies later in life.

Another possible explanation is that more women are choosing to finish their education and have a career before they have children, Sherrow said.

She said there are certain populations in Alberta with higher IMR than others, citing indigenous children as an example.