Threat forces indefinite closure of Okotoks junior high school, RCMP investigate
No timeline set for reopening of Ecole Okotoks Junior High School, according to Foothills School Division superintendent John Bailey.
Police had a heavy presence around the school early Thursday morning, including the RCMP canine unit doing a perimeter and interior search of the building.
RCMP spokesman Cpl. Curtis Peters said they were made aware of the apparent threat around 4:40 p.m.
After consultation with the RCMP, the Foothills School Division determined that it was in the best interest
"You'll see additional officers making patrols and you'll see them out and about in town, but the nature of the threat was specific to this particular school. We don't have any reason to believe the threat extends to other schools in the area."
Peters couldn't get into details of the threat, but ruled out a search for a bomb, despite the presence of the canine unit. He said the police dog was there to conduct a perimeter search and to sniff out any possible people still remaining inside the school.
Parents at Ecole Percy Pegler elementary, which is roughly 200
Foothills School Division (FSD) superintendent John Bailey said they're taking the safety of students and staff very seriously.
"It was out of an abundance of caution that we decided to close the school," Bailey told reporters at a news conference Thursday.
Parents are being notified by the FSD automated phone service, by
Bailey said that at this time there is no decision on when Ecole Okotoks Junior High School will reopen.
"As we have information to share, we will keep parents informed."
