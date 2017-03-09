Threat forces indefinite closure of Okotoks junior high school, RCMP investigate

RCMP were mum on details surrounding a threat in Okotoks that forced the closure of a local junior high school Thursday.

Police had a heavy presence around the school early Thursday morning, including the RCMP canine unit doing a perimeter and interior search of the building.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Curtis Peters said they were made aware of the apparent threat around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, after a student informed the school's principal of a conversation that was overheard among other students.

After consultation with the RCMP, the Foothills School Division determined that it was in the best interest for the safety of students and staff to close the school.

"You'll see additional officers making patrols and you'll see them out and about in town, but the nature of the threat was specific to this particular school. We don't have any reason to believe the threat extends to other schools in the area."

Peters couldn't get into details of the threat, but ruled out a search for a bomb, despite the presence of the canine unit. He said the police dog was there to conduct a perimeter search and to sniff out any possible people still remaining inside the school.

Parents at Ecole Percy Pegler elementary, which is roughly 200 metres northeast of the junior high and shares the same green area, were told that extra caution was being taken around their school, including having exterior doors locked and that recess would be indoors.

Foothills School Division (FSD) superintendent John Bailey said they're taking the safety of students and staff very seriously.

"It was out of an abundance of caution that we decided to close the school," Bailey told reporters at a news conference Thursday.

Parents are being notified by the FSD automated phone service, by email and through the local media on any developments that affect students.

Bailey said that at this time there is no decision on when Ecole Okotoks Junior High School will reopen.