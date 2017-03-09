Calgary YMCA president steps down

The president and CEO of YMCA Calgary is stepping down after nine years on the job, according to a news release issued by the charity Thursday.

Helene Weir will no longer be at the helm of the 115-year-old organization – effective May 6 – but she isn’t leaving the YMCA family – she’s bound for YMCA USA as vice-president of the Large YMCA Resource Group.

Weir began her career with the YMCA in Edmonton in 1983. After various placements, including one at the Valley of the Sun YMCA in Phoenix, Arizona, and the Westport Weston Family YMCA in Westport Connecticut, she became the president and CEO of YMCA Calgary in 2008.

Weir’s leadership saw two community facilities successfully open: the Saddletowne and South Health Campus YMCAs, the latter of which was the first YMCA to be built in conjunction with an Alberta hospital.