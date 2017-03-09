Through-Ramsay alignment would put 10 homes in the way of the Green Line

Nathan Kenny says if the city's latest through-Ramsay alignment idea goes through, he'll be within spitting distance of the Green Line.

According to a city spokeswoman there are 10 homes that would be "directly impacted" if council voted to take one of the Green Line team's MacDonald Bridge alignments. What's more is 60 homes are considered "potentially impacted."

What's now on the table would take the Green Line along MacDonald Avenue and cutting the north tip of Ramsay off with a low-floor train.

When looking at the new alignment, Chris Edwards, Vice President with the Calgary Heritage Initiative sees one potential problem.

"The McLain residence, it's from 1910, one of the few historic brick buildings in Ramsay, and really in Calgary," Edwards said. Although it's not clear, looking at a map the historic home could be in danger. "Even bigger than that residence is running tracks right through that community."

He said the house itself is one of the newer historic houses on the block, but in the community there are few houses that are of that size or stateliness. It's in a prominent location overlooking the MacDonald bridge and city's downtown.

"The zoo bridge is gone, the Inglewood bridge is threatened, and now this option might threaten the Macdonald bridge," Edwards said. "Potentially losing three of four historic steel bridges in just a few years is pretty unacceptable, is there a volume discount for bridge demolitions?"

The city wasn't able to provide Metro with a map of where these homes may be, they said it was "too early" in the process.

But Kenny said he's confident once the line is built, if the train is going through Ramsay, it's going to be very close to his property.

"I'll either be the first house or second house that will be next to the CTrain line directly, I'll be within a rock's throw," Kenny said, "Probably even closer."

Kenny said he's concerned for his neighbours who just finished building their home, and another across the way who's working on an addition – it's not clear if they will be appropriated by the city. And as a homeowner, he's wondering what will happen to property values.

"They just released the property evaluations for this area and they all dropped between eight and fourteen per cent," Kenny said. "People just spent all this money, invested it into their house and the city came through and said, 'Your house isn't worth that investment, and now we're going to appropriate your land and your house'…it's a huge concern."

It's the change in plans that's taken a neighbourhood by surprise, as Erin Joslin with the community association told Metro last week the option was taken off the table because of resident opposition.

But according to the city, they need council to consider the alignments again, because of a hairpin tight turn that would make getting around the nearby bus barns as the Green Line travels by Ramsay and into Inglewood difficult.