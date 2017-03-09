Through-Ramsay alignment would put 10 homes in the way of the Green Line
One resident said he could be looking and listening to the CTrain go by for the rest of his life if the aligment goes through
Nathan Kenny says if the city's latest through-Ramsay alignment idea goes through, he'll be within spitting distance of the Green Line.
What's now on the table would take the Green Line along MacDonald Avenue and cutting the north tip of Ramsay off with a low-floor train.
"The McLain residence, it's from 1910, one of the few historic brick buildings in Ramsay, and really in Calgary," Edwards said. Although it's not clear, looking at a map the historic home could be in danger. "Even bigger than that residence is running tracks right through that community."
"The zoo bridge is gone, the Inglewood bridge is threatened, and now this option might threaten the Macdonald bridge," Edwards said. "Potentially losing three of four historic steel bridges in just a few years is pretty unacceptable, is there a volume discount for bridge demolitions?"
The city wasn't able to provide Metro with a map of where these homes may be, they said it was "too early" in the process.
"I'll either be the first house or second house that will be next to the CTrain line directly, I'll be within a rock's throw," Kenny said, "Probably even closer."
Kenny said he's concerned for his neighbours who just finished building their home, and another across the way who's working on an addition – it's not clear if they will be appropriated by the city. And as a homeowner, he's wondering what will happen to property values.
"What I would like out of the city is details, and a detailed schedule of what's happening when, who is doing it, and how we can make sure that our voice is put in front of council," Kenny said.
Urban Compass Calgary
