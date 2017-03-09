RCMP continue to seek leads on Calgary Housing Company contractor van theft

Leads in a case of theft are thin as Airdrie RCMP issue another request for public help

Last week, the Calgary Housing Company held a press conference to let their residents know they'd have to re-key 7,300 units after a thief made off with a contractor van and locksmithing equipment.

In the wrong hands, that information could allow someone to access a number of units by duplicating keys.

According to RCMP in Airdrie on Feb. 27 an ABOE Locksmith parked their van at 304 Mackenzie Way SW, Airdrie and it was stolen overnight from the Mackenzie Way apartment complex lot.

Police found the van south of Airdrie towards Township Road 264, between 24th Street and Range Road 13 the next morning without any of the locksmithing information, or equipment still inside.

On Monday, RCMP renewed calls for public help, and on Thursday told Metro they still have no tips to go on.

"We would like to hear from anyone that might have been in the Mackenzie Way apartments area and saw the van on the night of the 27th," said Sgt. Kent Dahl, Airdrie GIS. "We have completed a forensic examination of the van and now we are hoping for tips to help advance the investigation."

It will take the CHC approximately six weeks to change locks, and according to officials, the company will be looking into their policies to ensure this doesn't happen again.