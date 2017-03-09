Threat forces closure of Okotoks junior high school

Foothills School Division has cancelled classes Thursday at an Okotoks Junior High School after an apparent threat against the school.

According to the division's website, they learned of the threat against Ecole Okotoks Junior High School on Wednesday and immediately reported it to the Okotoks RCMP.

After consultation with police, Foothills School Division (FSD) officials decided to close the school to students on Thursday as a precaution while RCMP investigate.

"We understand situations such as this are concerning to parents, students, and the greater community. We want you to be aware that the administration of Foothills School Division has exercised extreme diligence and an abundance of caution," the FSD website read.

The school division couldn't provide any details on the nature of the threat. They did say it was an isolated threat and no danger to others.