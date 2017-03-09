Two Calgary police officers pepper sprayed while making arrest

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, two Calgary police officers were pepper sprayed twice in the face while attempting to arrest a man allegedly involved in a stolen vehicle incident.

According to police, around 2 a.m. Wednesday, patrol officers tried to stop a car on Penbrooke Drive SE. The vehicle didn’t stop for the officers and fled.

The officers involved called for backup and didn’t pursue the fleeing vehicle. A short time later police located the vehicle abandoned on Fonda Court SE, where they confirmed it was stolen.

After following footprints in the snow, officers safely took a woman into custody, but the male driver of the stolen vehicle was still at large.

Officers confronted the man near 36 Street and Memorial Drive E, where the suspect pulled an object out causing one officer to deploy his Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) commonly known as a taser. It didn't work.

The suspect then pepper sprayed both officers directly in their faces. One of the officers deployed their CEW for a second time—again without success—and the man pepper sprayed the officers for a second time.

The man tried to run again and the officers followed him.

“Fighting through the debilitating effects of pepper spray,” said CPS.

The suspect then pulled a 12” knife he had concealed in his pants and turned to face the officers, raising the knife in a threatening manner and telling the officers to shoot him.

One of the officers was able the deploy their CEW for a third time, this time temporarily incapacitating the man, according to police.

After the effects of the CEW wore off, the man continued to resist arrest. He was finally taken into custody without further injury to the officers involved.

Both officers were treated by EMS on scene .

The woman arrested earlier in the pursuit was found to have had a baton on her, along with a backpack full of mail form more than 50 different people, along with a small amount of marijuana.

The stolen vehicle was identified by police as being one taken overnight on March 3 from the Mayland Heights area, as a result of the keys being left inside the vehicle overnight.

Brittany Anne Manning, 18, was charged with one count of possession of marijuana. She will be in court again on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Erik Richard Couronne, 22, was arrested with 36 outstanding warrants. He faces a slew of charges in relation to this incident including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He will appear in court Thursday.