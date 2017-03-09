Warning issued after fire truck rear-ended in pile-up in Calgary; no injuries

CALGARY — A five car pile-up involving a fire truck on a Calgary highway has prompted emergency officials to issue a safety warning.

The truck was stopped on Deerfoot Trail responding to an earlier crash when it was hit from behind, causing a chain reaction of crashes.

Carol Henke of the Calgary Fire Department says there were no injuries to the fire crew or the other drivers.

She says it's a reminder to drive to the conditions, and avoid rubbernecking.

Henke said the speed limit is 60 kilometres per hour when passing emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

She says it's not only dangerous to go faster, but drivers can get a hefty ticket as well.

“I think the temptation sometimes, when you see the fire truck and the police cars with their flashing lights, is to, you know, see what’s going on," Henke said.

"People are very curious, but then you lose that ability to be aware of your surroundings and what’s happening in front of you and around you,” she said.