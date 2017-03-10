Banning body checking reduces injuries in young players: Study

Turns out if you ban body checking—so kids aren't ramming each other into the boards at their peewee-level hockey games—they won't get hurt as much.

That’s according to a study released Thursday by the Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre at the University of Calgary.

Researchers found Hockey Canada’s 2013 decision to eliminate checking resulted in a 50 per cent relative reduction in injuries for players at the peewee-level, and a 64 per cent reduction in concussions for 11 and 12-year-old players in Alberta.

The research team examined players from 59 Calgary teams from 2011 to 2012, and then again at players from 73 teams from 2013 to 2014.