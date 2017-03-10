Banning body checking reduces injuries in young players: Study
Hockey Canada eliminated checking in peewee hockey in 2013.
Turns out if you ban body checking—so kids aren't ramming each other into the boards at their peewee-level hockey games—they won't get hurt as much.
That’s according to a study released Thursday by the Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre at the University of Calgary.
Researchers found Hockey Canada’s 2013 decision to eliminate checking resulted in a 50 per cent relative reduction in injuries for players at the peewee-level, and a 64 per cent reduction in concussions for 11 and 12-year-old players in Alberta.
The research team examined players from 59 Calgary teams from 2011 to 2012, and then again at players from 73 teams from 2013 to 2014.
Now, armed with findings, the group of professors will head to Monaco to present their study to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) World Conference on Prevention of Injury and Illness in Sport.
