Alberta curriculum rewrite ideal opportunity to address grade inflation: former exam director

Alberta’s former diploma examination director says grade inflation “has been going on for sometime” but says it’s become exacerbated in the last year.



Tim Coates, who was the diploma examination director from 2007-2015, said that since the shift last year from a 50/50 school work and diploma exam weight to a 70/30 school work and diploma exam weight grade inflation has become more obvious.



“If there’s grade inflation and it was there at 50 per cent it’s more of an obvious problem when you now have 70 per cent of the mark that could very well be inflated,” he said.



Alberta Education said there aren’t currently any plans to alter the diploma exams, but announced in December that math diplomas will have a written portion beginning in the 2018/19 school year.



Earlier this week, Metro reported on how a local education advocacy group, Kids Come First, analyzed data from CBE and Alberta Education and found grade inflation in math to be a big issue within the CBE.

By Grade 12, they saw a high percentage of students in certain schools that received passing classroom marks in math, but failed the diploma exam. Three high schools within CBE had more than 40 per cent of students in that category, two schools had more than 30 per cent, and four schools had more the 20 per cent.



“It needs to be emphasized that it’s not every teacher. There are many teachers who are making a great effort to meet provincial standards,” said Coates. “



Coates said based on curriculum, all teachers are supposed to teach many of the same things to their students.



“Then, when you see very profound differences in how two classes perform on the examination, where the exam average is 65 and one class had an in school average of 68 and the other 83—then you need to look across at those two classes and say we have a common measure here with a common degree of achievement, so why is there this gap between these two classes?” he asked.



Coates said Alberta Education can address the issue while rewriting Alberta’s school curriculums “to make sure that curriculum standards are clearly demonstrated.”



“As they’re writing curriculum now, they have to write curriculum to make those things more clear,” he said.



The province said not only will provincial assessments be developed to align with the new curriculum, but also standard documents will be developed to help teachers understand how Alberta Education will be assessing students.



“Professional Development will also be offered through the Alberta Regional Consortia to assist teachers. We are making these changes to prepare our students for success,” said Alberta Education.



When it comes to large discrepancies between a school’s in-class averages and how their students perform on diplomas or PATs, Alberta Education said there is no formal review mechanism for different assessment systems within schools or school boards.



“School authorities are in the best position to meet local needs and expectations around in-school assessments,” they said.

