Calgary Public Library membership growth jumped in 2016

As the Calgary Public Library zooms through another year, their 800,000 active member goal is in sight and likely to arrive just in time for the new library to open in 2018.



In 2016, the library had 400,000 more visitors than in the previous year. As of the beginning of 2017, the library sat at more than 600,000 active members which is up by more than 80,000 users over 2016.



Two years ago, the library made their membership free for everyone, and at that time they saw a spike in new members. But library CEO Bill Ptacek said they’re seeing consistent new membership numbers every month.

"We register about 10,000 to 12,000 new patrons per month," Ptacek said. "That's after the initial flurry of this."



To help boost numbers they’ve partnered with the CBE who are signing up new students for cards every year.



But it's not just grabbing new members, the library has hung on to members through their retention program, where they shake branches to make sure members haven't moved out of town. He said that program helps them keep their active user numbers steady.