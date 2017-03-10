Calgary Public Library membership growth jumped in 2016
CEO is ready for 800,000 active users when the New Central Library opens
As the Calgary Public Library zooms through another year, their 800,000 active member goal is in sight and likely to arrive just in time for the new library to open in 2018.
In 2016, the library had 400,000 more visitors than in the previous year. As of the beginning of 2017, the library sat at more than 600,000 active members which is up by more than 80,000 users over 2016.
Two years ago, the library made their membership free for everyone, and at that time they saw a spike in new members. But library CEO Bill Ptacek said they’re seeing consistent new membership numbers every month.
"We register about 10,000 to 12,000 new patrons per month," Ptacek said. "That's after the initial flurry of this."
To help boost numbers they’ve partnered with the CBE who are signing up new students for cards every year.
But it's not just grabbing new members, the library has hung on to members through their retention program, where they shake branches to make sure members haven't moved out of town. He said that program helps them keep their active user numbers steady.
"There are other indicators that support people aren't just coming in the building, but stuff is happening here," said Ptacek.
Wireless sessions are up and they see more than 60,000 sessions monthly. It's not just about coming to the library and checking out books, people are staying there and checking out Chromebooks, printing resumes and more.
Thomas Dixon got his library card when the Shaganappi location opened in 2016. He noted that it’s a great place to read and browse, and noticed that the children’s section is busy, even noisy with action.
"When we made library cards free we made printing free for the first 50 pages," Ptacek said. "A lot of people are printing resumes."
He said groups that are helping out-of-work Calgarians have been giving the library kudos because of their printing promo. It helps the library become actively involved in citizen's job searches, which Ptacek thinks is a big help.
