City looking at rideshare sexual assault case as an opportunity to increase safety

Police believe a man exploited an opportunity, posing as a rideshare operator before assaulting his female passenger.

And as a result the city’s livery lawmakers are looking at whether or not safety measures for their newly-minted bylaw are enough.

Although the city’s ridesharing bylaw currently puts driver and passenger safety first with many measures, Tapp Car is the only company that took it a step further requesting a large visible decal to keep their cars identifiable.

“This might be something we should look at a little more assertively,” said Calgary's chief compliance officer Marc Halat. “We’ll take a look at the identifiers that might be better than just a sticker.”

Halat said policies will be reviewed after a woman mistakenly got in a minivan, thinking it was her rideshare, and according to police, was subsequently sexually assaulted on her own doorstep by a man they believe wasn’t a licensed driver at all.

But in the time rideshares have been running in Calgary, Halat noted this is the first incident of its kind, and he thinks the bylaw is serving its intent.

“These kinds of circumstances happen sadly, not only in the TNC environment, but it happens in the same arena that we refer to as bandit taxis,” Halat said. “Bad people are out there, and bad people will prey on advantageous positions they think they have – we can’t control everything.”

According to police, on early March 5, a minivan pulled up to a group of people standing outside of a restaurant in the 300 block of 11 Avenue SW. The driver asked if anyone needed a ride, and police allege he told the group that he was a rideshare driver. By coincidence, one woman in the group had made arrangements through and app for a ride and hopped in.

Inspector Mike Bossley, of the CPS Investigative Operations Section said the drive took 25 minutes and the man insisted on walking the victim to her doorstep.

"This was a predatorial act by an individual that thought they could take advantage of a situation," Bossley said.

He's described as a lighter-skinned man with a distinct accent in his early 30s. He stands approximately 5-foot-10 with a medium build, dark eyes, clean cut and no facial hair. At the time of the alleged assault, he was wearing a black baseball hat.

The minivan is described as navy blue, 2008 to 2010 Dodge Caravan with cloth seats.