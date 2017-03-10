CPS operation targeting vehicle thieves results in charges against 7 people

Following a two-week-long operation by Calgary police that focused on nabbing thieves stealing vehicles left running throughout the city in the morning, seven people are facing charges.

According to the Calgary Police Service they launched the operation, dubbed Operation Incessant, following another week-long operation in December called Operation Cold Start.



The goal of Operation Cold Start was to educate Calgarians about the risks of leaving running vehicles unattended. During the week-long operation, between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., 885 vehicles were found by police unlocked and running with the keys inside.

Police said Operation Incessant was a follow up to Cold Start and involved multiple over and covert resources across the service.

“For a two-week period in January and February, CPS officers from patrol, the District Operations Teams and the Support Section were staged in areas of the city with high numbers of stolen vehicles,” said CPS. “When a vehicle was reported stolen, officers were able to flood the area immediately and locate the stolen vehicle.”

The sting led to seven people being charged with 24 criminal charges, nine additional charges under the Traffic Safety Act and 18 outstanding warrants being executed.

Police said eight more criminal charges and four charges under the Traffic Safety Act are pending against an eight individual, whose name will be released once charges are formally laid.

The operation also yielded the recovery of eleven stolen vehicles with a total value of $147,000, said police.

“In one case, an offender stole a vehicle by using the keys he had previously stolen that same vehicle with on another occasion,” said CPS. “When this offender was arrested, he was found in possession of the keys for three separate vehicles.”

Charges in relation Operation Incessant include theft of a vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, identity fraud and obstruction of a peace officer—to name a few.

“It takes less than a minute for an offender to see, enter and drive away with a vehicle that is left running. In many cases, the offender is also driving away with bank cards, credit cards, identification, keys and garage door openers that they can use to further victimize the vehicle owner,” said police, adding that stolen vehicles often pose a significant risk to public and officer safety.

Facing charges as a result of this operation are:

• A 14-year-old male of Calgary

• A 15-year-old male of Calgary

• Joshua Dale Vaughn, 19, of Calgary

• Ian Edward Morris, 27, of Calgary

• Sage Bryanna Bartman, 21, of Calgary

• Samantha Lyn O’Brien, 26, of Calgary

• Blake Dustin Jedynak, 21, of Calgary

CPS also offered Calgarians a series of reminders:

• Never leave a running vehicle unattended.

• Install a remote starter if possible, however, always make sure the vehicle is locked.

• Use a steering wheel lock to deter thieves.

• Never leave spare keys or garage door openers in or around your vehicle. If a garage door opener goes missing at any time, the garage door should be immediately recode .

• If your keys are stolen, immediately change the locks to anything that can be unlocked by those keys, including residences and vehicles.