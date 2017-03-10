News / Calgary

Extended hours reduce treatment waits at Alberta cancer care centres

The program, which is expected to cost $5 million annually, has seen an increase in radiation treatments of 5.6% over last quarter, Alberta Health said.

Extended hours and being opened on weekends has opened up access to much-needed cancer treatments at Calgary's Tom Baker Cancer Centre.

Metro Calgary file photo

Extended hours and being opened on weekends has opened up access to much-needed cancer treatments at Calgary's Tom Baker Cancer Centre.

Extending the hours of Alberta cancer care centres has helped put a dent in critical treatment wait times, the province said Friday.

According to an Alberta government release, opening on weekends and extending the weekday hours at Tom Baker Cancer Centre at Foothills Hospital in Calgary has given more patients the opportunity to get the treatment they need in a timely fashion.

An average of 24-30 patients are seen every weekend at Tom Baker, the province said, and across Alberta these efforts have increased the number of cancer treatments by 3.7 per cent since last quarter. They said radiation treatments alone were up by 5.6 per cent.

In addition medical oncology referral to consult is also improving, down to 5.1 weeks from 5.4 weeks.

RELATED: Calgary Cancer Centre to break ground in 2017

RELATED: Spiritual care coordinator cut from Tom Baker Cancer Centre

In Edmonton, the Cross Cancer Institute was only open five days a week and four days on long weekends and is now open six days a week, including long weekends.

“Treating cancer quickly is critical so we are very pleased that Alberta Health Services and the provincial government are finding ways to treat more patients. Every day, more than 43 Albertans are diagnosed with cancer—extending hours helps keep up with that demand and ensure better outcomes for Albertans facing this disease," said Myka Osinchuk, CEO of the Alberta Cancer Foundation, in a prepared statement.  

The annual cost to implement the extended hours program is expected to be $5 million, according to AHS.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...