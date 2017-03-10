Father of Meika Jordan appealing murder conviction at Supreme Court

The lawyer representing Spencer Jordan, convicted of first-degree murder in the torture death of his six-year-old daughter, says his client plans on appealing his conviction in Canada’s Supreme Court.

Brendan Miller, counsel for Jordan—who was convicted in June of 2016 and sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for 17 years—will be attempting to go through the appeal process.

“I can confirm he is appealing but I don’t have much more I can say at this time,” said Miller. “All I can say is that it’s up to the court in respect to his extension for time for filing.

Miller said he believes his client has a pretty strong application given the issue was Jordan didn’t get coverage for legal aide until last week.

According to Miller, Jordan missed his appeal deadline because he didn’t have coverage for legal aide and therefore couldn’t file the appropriate materials, so he is likely eligible for an extension.

“Which I have done on his behalf,” said Miller, adding it’s then up to the court to decide if Jordan’s application meets the test.

Jordan was convicted alongside Meika’s stepmother, Marie Magoon, who has already filed for an appeal and has a court date set for Oct. 6. Miller said if Jordan’s application is accepted the pair’s appeals will likely be heard on the same day.

After and extensive police investigation the couple was arrested a year after the six-year-old’s death, but court heard that over a three-days in November 2011 Meika had be thrown down the stairs, burned, punched and beaten.