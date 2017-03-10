Federal government announces additional $6M to address Alberta's opioid crisis

The federal government is stepping up to address Alberta’s opioid crisis to the tune of $6 million.

According to a news release sent out Friday morning, the Government of Canada has announced a $6 million in emergency funding that build on $75 million in federal funding previously addressed to combat the crisis.

The government said the current overdose crisis is “having a devastating impact in many communities and has been spreading across the country.”

“With the growing toll the opioid crisis is taking on Alberta communities, our government is focused on taking every action we can to save lives,” said Alberta’s health minister, Sarah Hoffman.

“This support from the federal government is crucial in supporting our work to expand treatment to more Albertans affected by substance use.”

The Canadian government said that Canada’s opioid crisis is “multifaceted,” and that the crisis has first been “driven by the emergence of fentanyl and other powerful illicit opioid drugs”—leading to “unprecedented number of deaths among users of illegal drugs.”

Partially to blame for the ever-increasing addictions to legal opioids, according to the feds, is inappropriate prescribing practices and poor education about risks associated with opioids.

The funding is meant to address both of these issues.

“The opioid crisis is complex and is affecting communities across this country in different ways. To get ahead of the crisis, we need to be collaborative and compassionate in finding solutions that work in each community,” said the federal minister of health, Jane Philpott. “Today’s announcement is just part of our ongoing commitment to exhaust every possible avenue in addressing this crisis.”

To help address the crisis, the government of Canada previously announced $75 million in funding. Further actions by the federal government include making Naloxone (overdose treatment kits) readily available, overturning the ban on the use of prescription heroin to treat “the most severe cases of addiction", and introducing Bill C-37 to simplify and streamline the application process for supervised consumption sites.

Boarder officers have also had increased authority granted to them to “clamp down on illegal pill presses,” by having the authority to inspect suspicious small packages coming in from overseas.