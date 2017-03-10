The good, bad and the ugly truths of Calgary's continued snowfall
Despite a cold weekend ahead, ski conditions are great and warmer weather is on the horizon
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
After a frigid week and still more cold weather ahead this weekend, Calgarians have some balmy conditions to look forward to.
According to Environment Canada, after negative temperatures Friday (approx. -16) and Saturday (approx. -15) things will begin to heat up on Sunday with a predicted temperature of -4, heading into a week of above zero temperatures in the mid-teens.
The snow and ice
In five of those
The cold weather Calgary has been experiencing is rather unusual for this time of year, where temperatures generally sit between 3 degrees and -8 degrees, according to Environment Canada.
Given the increased snowfall over the last number of days, ski and snowboarding conditions are looking quite nice for this weekend.
Overnight Lake Louise saw a reporter 4 cm of snowfall, and it’s expected to continue. In the last week they’ve had 44 cm of snowfall and have 10 chairlifts and 142 runs open for your mountain enjoyment.
At
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Suspect in crowbar road rage attack charged with attempted murder
-
Nova Scotia chapter of Canadian Bar Association joins criminal lawyers in support for Judge Gregory Lenehan
-
-
Cabbie acquitted of sex assault investigated for similar offence in 2012:warrant
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary