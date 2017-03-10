News / Calgary

The good, bad and the ugly truths of Calgary's continued snowfall

Despite a cold weekend ahead, ski conditions are great and warmer weather is on the horizon

After snowfall overnight, Calgary is expected to see another 1-4 cm throughout the day Friday.

After a frigid week and still more cold weather ahead this weekend, Calgarians have some balmy conditions to look forward to.

According to Environment Canada, after negative temperatures Friday (approx. -16) and Saturday (approx. -15) things will begin to heat up on Sunday with a predicted temperature of -4, heading into a week of above zero temperatures in the mid-teens.

The snow and ice has had an effect on Calgary driving Friday, according to Calgary Police who told Metro there was 34 reported car crashes between 4 a.m. and 8:40 a.m..

In five of those incidents injuries were also reported.

The cold weather Calgary has been experiencing is rather unusual for this time of year, where temperatures generally sit between 3 degrees and -8 degrees, according to Environment Canada.

Given the increased snowfall over the last number of days, ski and snowboarding conditions are looking quite nice for this weekend.

Overnight Lake Louise saw a reporter 4 cm of snowfall, and it’s expected to continue. In the last week they’ve had 44 cm of snowfall and have 10 chairlifts and 142 runs open for your mountain enjoyment.

At Sunshine they saw a reported 10 cm of snowfall overnight and 49 cm over the last seven days. There are 12 lifts and 135 runs open for exploration.

