The good, bad and the ugly truths of Calgary's continued snowfall

After a frigid week and still more cold weather ahead this weekend, Calgarians have some balmy conditions to look forward to.

According to Environment Canada, after negative temperatures Friday (approx. -16) and Saturday (approx. -15) things will begin to heat up on Sunday with a predicted temperature of -4, heading into a week of above zero temperatures in the mid-teens.

The snow and ice has had an effect on Calgary driving Friday, according to Calgary Police who told Metro there was 34 reported car crashes between 4 a.m. and 8:40 a.m..

In five of those incidents injuries were also reported.

The cold weather Calgary has been experiencing is rather unusual for this time of year, where temperatures generally sit between 3 degrees and -8 degrees, according to Environment Canada.

Given the increased snowfall over the last number of days, ski and snowboarding conditions are looking quite nice for this weekend.

Overnight Lake Louise saw a reporter 4 cm of snowfall, and it’s expected to continue. In the last week they’ve had 44 cm of snowfall and have 10 chairlifts and 142 runs open for your mountain enjoyment.