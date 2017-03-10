Violent teen relationships linked to future abuse: U of C study

When it comes to domestic violence, Deinera Exner-Cortens says it’s time to break the cycle where it starts.

The University of Calgary researcher has released her latest study linking violence during adolescent relationships to an increased likelihood of domestic violence for adults.

When Exner-Cortens began her work seven years ago, she noticed that, although the link had been widely discussed, there was previously no data to back it up.

“From an advocacy standpoint, it’s really important for us to show that dating violence has long-term impacts on health and wellbeing,” she said. “We know this as practitioners, but we had to prove that with research so we could advocate for prevention and policy and funding in order to stop dating violence before it starts.”

Using a sample of 2,161 male and female American youth from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health, Exner-Cortens and her team analyzed their long-term experiences with violence.

For this study, the respondents were very similar in upbringing to control for other risk factors that might lead to future domestic violence.

Participants were first interviewed when they were between the ages 12 and 18, and then twice more: five and 12 years later.

Over one year, 19 per cent of the teenaged respondents said they had experienced dating violence. During the review five years later it was found that the women who were in violent relationships as teens were 1.5 times more likely to have been victimized by a partner again, and the men were twice as likely.

“What this study is saying is that prevention needs to start a lot sooner,” said Exner-Cortens. “We really need to take adolescent romantic relationships seriously.”

In response, she’s been looking at primary prevention “or stopping it before it starts,” she said. Through school programs she’s been collaborating with community partners to teach teens what a healthy relationship looks like, and what dangers to watch for.