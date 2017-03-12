Calgary created interactive change room mirror spreads globally

You’ve never looked at yourself like this before.

Calgary company iMirror is spreading out to retail dressing rooms all over the world, including a partnership with Tommy Hilfiger.

It’s an interactive mirror that scans what you bring into the dressing room with you to make your shopping experience better. For example, with a few touches, you can easily send a notification to a sales associate to bring you a different colour or size.

Working the mirror is similar to working a phone; just touch the different options with your fingers.

“If I find something I like, I’m the type of person who will buy four different colours, because it fits and I know it looks good. But, if the other colours aren’t in stock, I don’t buy them,” said CEO Pieter Boekhoff. “With the iMirror, you add that to your shopping cart, and then they get shipped to your house.”

Boekhoff said the mirror is designed to create a personalized experience, because often there aren’t enough sales associates to help everyone in each fitting room.

So, the iMirror offers recommendations, like what shirts would look good with the pants you’re currently trying on, and it even shows you pictures of celebs who have worn the same outfits.

Some of the newer mirrors let users change the lighting in the dressing room – so they can see how great that top looks at a nightclub, or during an afternoon stroll.

Despite the growing presence of online shopping, Boekhoff said the vast majority of clothing purchases are made in brick-and-mortar stores.

“We make it fun to be in a fitting room,” he said. “Because, normally it’s hidden at the back of the store, kind of dumpy and there are stock boxes around.”

Unfortunately for Calgarians hoping to see the technology for themselves, it will require a bit of travel. Although the company is local, the mirrors (so far) have only been installed abroad. Tommy Hilfiger, the company’s biggest client, has mirrors up in Amsterdam and London, and other companies are testing them out in cities like Seoul, New York and Vancouver.