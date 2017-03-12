Calgary organization takes proactive approach to mental health care

A self-described ‘proactive’ mental health organization in Calgary wants to approach an old problem with new solutions.

The Minds Over Matter Mental Health Society aims to keep people out of hospitals by providing them with care long before their mental illness becomes a crisis.

“I see the same pattern over and over – mental health patients just keep falling through the cracks in this province because the resources are just not there,” said Rick Lundy, president of Minds Over Matter.

There is a lack of mental health resources outside hospitals, according to Lundy, which means people are only seeking help when they have no other option but acute care.

“It’s become a revolving door – they go, think they're going to get the help, perhaps they get out on some medications – but a couple weeks later they’re right back in the emergency room,” the longtime patient advocate said.

The newly-minted organization will collaborate with mental health organizations that already exist, in order to provide a comprehensive range of services to patients for no charge, according to Lundy.

“We want to bring the mental health community together and share resources to make each other stronger,” he said.

Minds Over Matter’s focus is on those with particularly poor access to mental health resources, such as seniors, cultural groups, and children.

“It’s a vicious cycle, we’re spending all our resources treating people after they break down,” said Dr. David Swann, an advocate for mental health who is collaborating with Minds Over Matter.

He said when children with mental health problems grow up, they often need treatment that costs a lot more than it would have when they were younger.

“We know a lot more than we are practicing. It’s all about reducing suffering and reducing cost,” Dr. Swann said.

Eventually, Minds Over Matter hopes to establish a centre that patients can visit for referrals, counselling, support groups, and more.