Five evacuated from southeast Calgary basement fire

A family of five was safely evacuated after a basement fire started in Calgary’s southeast.

On March 11, just before 11:30 p.m., the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1300 block of 52 Street SE.

Crew encountered a significant amount of flames from the first floor of a two-story condo, according to a news release from the CFD.

Crew made their way through the main floor into the basement, where they believe the fire originated.

A family of five had self-evacuated before the CFD arrived and were assessed as a precaution by Alberta Health Services.

Fire investigators remained on the scene to investigate the origin of the fire.