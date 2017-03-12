Five evacuated from southeast Calgary basement fire
No injuries were reported at the scene
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A family of five was safely evacuated after a basement fire started in Calgary’s southeast.
On March 11, just before 11:30 p.m., the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1300 block of 52 Street SE.
Crew encountered a significant amount of flames from the first floor of a two-story condo, according to a news release from the CFD.
Crew made their way through the main floor into the basement, where they believe the fire originated.
A family of five had self-evacuated before the CFD arrived and were assessed as a precaution by Alberta Health Services.
Fire investigators remained on the scene to investigate the origin of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary