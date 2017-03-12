News / Calgary

Five evacuated from southeast Calgary basement fire

No injuries were reported at the scene

The origin of the fire is believed to be the basement of a multi-family condo building.

A family of five was safely evacuated after a basement fire started in Calgary’s southeast.

On March 11, just before 11:30 p.m., the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1300 block of 52 Street SE.

Crew encountered a significant amount of flames from the first floor of a two-story condo, according to a news release from the CFD.

Crew made their way through the main floor into the basement, where they believe the fire originated.

A family of five had self-evacuated before the CFD arrived and were assessed as a precaution by Alberta Health Services.

Fire investigators remained on the scene to investigate the origin of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

