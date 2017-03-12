Majority of those using Canmore wildlife corridors are humans: ongoing study

An ongoing study has revealed wildlife corridors in the Canmore area are not being utilized by their intended customers.

“We’ve set aside these wildlife corridors for wildlife, but by far the biggest users of them are humans,” said Alberta Parks ecologist John Paczkowski.

He said cameras have already captured 1.5 million images of corridor activity, three-quarters of the way into the two-year study.

Approximately 180,000 ‘events’ – people or animals passing through the protected areas – have been documented so far, and Paczkowski said 100,000 of those were humans.

Paczkowski said the findings are concerning, given that the corridors were built for wildlife to pass through their natural habitat without human interference.

“In some cases, where human use is so high, we’re not seeing wildlife at all, or very low levels,” he said.

“It’s probably a flag for us that we need to do a better job educating people who are out there recreating – maybe adding some signage – and hopefully people will do a better job of limiting their activities in these sensitive areas."

It was shocking to see how many people trekking through the corridors brought their dogs with them, the ecologist added.

“It’s a lot – more than half of the people out there have dogs with them, and 61 per cent of those dogs are off-leash,” Paczkowski said, pointing out the risk that poses to the dogs, their owners, and the wildlife who might be in the area.

“When you put dogs and wildlife together, it increases the chance of conflict,” Paczkowski said.