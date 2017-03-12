News / Calgary

Man dead after vehicle slams into a tree: Calgary police

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time

The intersection of 64 Avenue and 68 Street northeast remains closed while police investigate the cause of the crash.

A northeast intersection remains closed as the Calgary Police Service (CPS) investigate a fatal early Sunday morning crash involving a single vehicle.

At about 3:20 AM, a vehicle travelling through the intersection of 64 Ave and 68 St NE slammed into a tree, according to Sgt. Duane Lepchuck with CPS.

The lone male occupant of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene by emergency responders.

The intersection remains closed as the CPS Traffic Section investigates the cause of the crash.

A map showing the location of the intersection where the collision happened.

GOOGLE MAPS

