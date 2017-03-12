Man dead after vehicle slams into a tree: Calgary police
A northeast intersection remains closed as the Calgary Police Service (CPS) investigate a fatal early Sunday morning crash involving a single vehicle.
At about 3:20 AM, a vehicle travelling through the intersection of 64 Ave and 68 St NE slammed into a tree, according to Sgt. Duane Lepchuck with CPS.
The lone male occupant of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene by emergency responders.
The intersection remains closed as the CPS Traffic Section investigates the cause of the crash.
