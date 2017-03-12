Man dies in ski accident at Lake Louise

A 34-year-old man died in a ski accident at Lake Louise Ski Resort on Sunday afternoon.

Lake Louise RCMP say they were called to the scene around 4 p.m.

STARS air ambulance was initially dispatched to the scene but did not land after the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dan Markham, director of communications for Lake Louise Skie Resort, said the man was found within bounds on the front side of the lower half of the mountain, underneath the glacier chair.

