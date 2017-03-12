Man in serious condition after being stabbed at a Calgary nightclub

A man is in serious condition a stabbing early Sunday morning at a nightclub in the city’s beltline.

At about 3:30 AM, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) was called to an unnamed venue in the 700 block of 10 Ave SW.

Upon arrival, officers found a male who had been stabbed in the abdomen, according to Sgt. Duane Lepchuck with CPS.

The victim was transported by EMS in serious condition to hospital, where he remains.

By the time CPS arrived, the suspect had fled the scene, according to Lepchuck, and officers are currently looking for video footage of the incident.