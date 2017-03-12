Mother and daughter die in crash near Jasper

Jasper RCMP say a mother and daughter from B.C. died in a collision East of Jasper.

Police came across the accident around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.

A 33-year-old woman and her daughter, 10, were both deceased at the scene. A 8-year-old boy at and 56-year-old woman were also in the van. The boy was uninjured while the woman had non-life threatening injuries.

All occupants of the van were from B.C.

The van had collided with a truck. The lone occupant, a 51-year-old man from Calgary, was taken to hospital in serious condition.