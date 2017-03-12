Sunrise Records taking over two Calgary HMV locations

Sunrise Records has revealed which HMV stores it’ll be taking over, and of the 29 announced locations, two are in Calgary.

As early as April, the Sunridge Mall and Marlborough Mall HMV stores will become Sunrise Records.

HMV announced a nation-wide closure of all their stores earlier this year, and Sunrise Records was quick to snag up the retail space, in a substantial expansion from their current eight stores in Ontario.

“We are thrilled to be opening in Calgary,” said Sunrise president Doug Putman. “Calgary has long been a great market for physical music and entertainment product.”

Sunrise plans to expand not only CD selection, but they plan to carry 2,000 titles of vinyl in stock at all their locations, given the surging popularity of the classic medium.

However, even with the beefy new competitor on the scene, local record storeowners aren’t concerned that it will cut into their business.

In fact, Al Cohen, owner of Recordland, hopes that it will be a boon to his business. Recordland specializes in used records – so newly sold records could mean more inventory for him down the line.

They have around 1.7 million records in their building already.

“For us, vinyl has always been number one. We’ve been open for almost 40 years now,” said Cohen. “Vinyl has always been really good for us.”