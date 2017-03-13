Alberta man charged in theft of Airdrie child's insulin pump

An Alberta man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a child’s insulin pump from a Calgary hockey arena.

According to RCMP, on March 11, just after midnight, an off-duty Calgary Police Service member recognized a man he believed to be the suspect RCMP were searching for in relation to the theft of an insulin pump from Stew Hendry Arena in northeast Calgary.

At the time of the theft, the mother of the Airdrie child victim described the insulin pump as “a lifeline.”

The man was arrested and identified as 51-year-old Kevin Roggeveen of Alberta, and has since been charged with theft over $5,000 in relation to the insulin pump.

Roggeveen was also charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle and one count of theft under $5000 in relation to recent CPS cases.