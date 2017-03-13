Alberta man charged in theft of Airdrie child's insulin pump
The man was arrested after an off-duty Calgary Police Service member recognized him as the suspect
An Alberta man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a child’s insulin pump from a Calgary hockey arena.
According to RCMP, on March 11, just after midnight, an off-duty Calgary Police Service member recognized a man he believed to be the suspect RCMP were searching for in relation to the theft of an insulin pump from Stew Hendry Arena in northeast Calgary.
At the time of the theft, the mother of the Airdrie child victim described the insulin pump as “a lifeline.”
The man was arrested and identified as 51-year-old Kevin Roggeveen of
Roggeveen was also charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle and one count of theft under $5000 in relation to recent CPS cases.
The RCMP said they’d like to thank the public and police services, loss preventions officers and more for their assistance in this case. They said not only were numerous tips received, but many offers to help the family affected by this crime.
