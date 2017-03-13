Bill to keep Alberta on daylight saving time year-round coming: MLA

It’s official: the sun is setting on spring and fall time changes for Albertans.

The Alberta NDP surveyed nearly 26,000 Albertans and found 82 per cent would prefer not to change their clocks twice a year.

While that might not come as a surprise to those of you who had to fight your biological clock to get up and going today, the survey also suggested that Albertans still want the later evenings that come with DST.

Edmonton-South West MLA Thomas Dang said that’s all the information he needs to finish crafting his private member’s bill on eliminating time changes, which could go to the legislature within days or weeks.

He said the bill will call for staying on what we now call DST year-round.

“I would hope that this would be the last (time change), or there might be one more after that,” said Dang. “There does need to be a bit of time to let everybody know that we won’t be changing the clocks again. So I hope we’d be moving fairly quickly.”

When asked if they would prefer more daylight in the mornings or the evenings, 62 per cent of Albertans said evenings were preferable, while only 30 per cent preferred mornings.

The move to stay on DST year-round could make for some very dark winter mornings. Sunrise time for Dec. 10 is already 8:30 a.m. in Calgary, and 8:40 a.m. in Edmonton after “falling back.” Keeping the clocks forward would add an hour to each of those times.

Dang admits his plan to have Albertans move to Daylight Saving Time (DST) year-round could have some energy implication.

“Albertans could end up using one per cent more power because of daylight savings,” he said, adding that the province’s climate leadership plan will more than make up for that.

He said switching to LED light bulbs alone would make up for the difference.

The arguments for and against DST have always hinged on economics. Dang expects there may be a slight uptick in discretionary spending in the evenings.

As for industry concerns about the time change or lack thereof, Dang said there’s very few industries that have to do to adapt. He said even the airline industry won’t have too much trouble.

“The planes land safely in Saskatchewan and they’ll continue to land safely in Alberta,” he said.

Dang was pleased by how engaged Albertans were in filling out the survey, and said he was surprised by how overwhelming the results were.

“It was very definitive that this was the right way to go for us,” he said.