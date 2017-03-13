Broadway director named Theatre Calgary’s new artistic director

Stafford Arima has stepped into the spotlight to become Theatre Calgary’s 12th artistic director in the theatre’s 49-year history.

Arima, born and raised in Toronto, spent the last two decades working in the New York theatre scene, where he became the first Asian Canadian to direct a musical on Broadway. He headed Allegiance in 2015, starring George Takei and Lea Salonga.

At his core, Arima is a musical lover.

When he was 11, Arima’s mother took him to LA, where they found last minute tickets to see Evita, a hot musical at the time. It was a matinee, and he was seated at the back of the theatre.

“I was very upset because all I wanted to do was go to Knott’s Berry Farm or somewhere else,” he recalled. “In this darkened room, I found myself completely transfixed by this art – this experience happening before me. The characters and actors looked like little ants, running around the stage – because I was so far away – but I fell in love with it at that moment.”

After four years of university, Arima was desperate to get into theatre, however he could. His first job was as a production assistant on the musical Miss Saigon, in Toronto.

He made copies of scripts.

“It didn’t matter to me what I was doing, I just wanted to be part of that world,” he said.

Eventually his career took him to the U.S., but he is ecstatic to be back in Canada.

In choosing an artistic director to replace Dennis Garnham, who left Theatre Calgary last year, board chairman Chadwick Newcombe said he wanted someone with vision, who had a strong international network, but who could also respect and reflect Calgary, and its local talent.

Newcombe said Arima stood well above the rest of the candidates.

Although Arima’s love for musicals is sure to play into his programming, Arima’s main driver in the role is diversity.

He wants the world on stage to reflect the world we live in.

“Theatre audiences need to be reminded of the stories of those diverse groups,” he said. “When you present diversity on a stage, whether that’s through choices of casting or a specific story, what we realize is that we’re actually all the same.”