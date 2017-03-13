Calgary council approves $25,000 for Haiti reconstruction fund

Money for a cause caused a stir in Council Chambers Monday.

Coun. Brian Pincott, who has been working with the city for months on the request, brought forward a proposal to donate $25,000 to a Federation of Canadian Municipalities-run program to help rebuild Haiti after its latest disaster from Hurricane Matthew.

After vigorous debate, the motion was passed eight to seven.

"What we're giving is not for the moment or the time, we're helping to rebuild, we're giving money for reconstruction," said Pincott. "It's not us coming in and doing the reconstruction, it's actually assisting the locals to do it themselves."

Ultimately, Pincott said he's pleased with the decision council came to, and he hopes the city will have a broader discussion about how the city should approach deploying staff and funding during disasters.

"Whether it's hard costs or goods or gifts in kind, I'm not aware that we've really had an overall approach and policy approach to this," said Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart. "If we do, that would be great, if we don't, I'm interested in hearing your views or your perspective on this and how important it is."

City manager Jeff Fielding said the city does participate in foreign aid. They sometimes send staff and with various departments, and fundraising efforts help bring cash to causes in need.

"It's not exactly a policy," said Fielding. "In this particular case, this would be the first instance where we'd actually be gifting dollars to the fund FCM."

Fielding said from his understanding Haiti doesn't need people, it needs capital dollars.

Several councillors brought up issues with spending Calgarians' money, especially in these tough economic times.

Coun. Ward Sutherland said citizens pay their property taxes to the city for city services, and his constituents wonder why their money would go outside of the city.

"I'm really struggling with the fact that as a city, we're delivering theses services. Should we be sending money outside the city?" asked Sutherland. "We have a lot of people in our economic time now inside the city."

He said constituants are asking him why the city would send money away if there are people out on the streets in Calgary.

Others, like Coun. Andre Chabot proposed Pincott start a "Go Fund Me" account so that citizens could contribute voluntarily.

Coun. Druh Farrell reminded colleagues about the aid Calgary got during the flood.

"That's what cities do. They help each other," said Farrell. "This is such a small small sum of money."