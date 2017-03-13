Calgary firefighters extinguish northeast house fire

Calgary firefighters quickly brought a northeast Calgary house fire under control Monday morning after receiving multiple calls from concerned individuals.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, the calls came in around 10:45 a.m. informing them of a house fire located on Taracove Way NE.

“When fire crews left the station to respond, they could see a large plume of dark smoke and immediately called a second alarm for additional resources,” said the CFD in a release.

Upon arrival at the home, firefighters found a single-family residence fully involved with fire.

"After an aggressive exterior attack and protecting exposure , fire crews quickly brought the blaze under control,” said the CFD.

The house where the fire originated sustained significant damage with some partial collapse and one neighbouring home suffered minor heat damage to the vinyl siding.

The fire department said that due to “structural concerns," fire crews were unable to search the interior of the home, however, it’s believed that the family who lived there was away when the fire started.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and a CFD investigator is on scene to determine origin and cause.