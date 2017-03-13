Calgary police charge man with sexual assault against a teenager

Calgary police have charged a 62-year-old man with sexual assault, after a 17-year-old teenager stepped forward.

The investigation began in Jan. 2017, when the teen came to police. Officers believe the suspect identified the teen as vulnerable, and offered him crystal meth. Police believe he was actually given GHB to incapacitate him, before he was sexually assaulted.

As the investigation progressed, the teen was supported by the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre.

Police said on Sunday, March 12, a 19-year-old went to the suspects home in the 1000 block of 16 Ave SW. The suspect exited his apartment and allegedly chased the teen down a hallway with a large knife. The man was arrested and the teen was unharmed.

Robin Adair Wortman has been charged with sexual assault in relation to the 17-year-old victim.

In relation to the 19-year-old victim, Wortman has been charged with assault with a weapon.

The investigation also led to Wortman being charged with two counts of communication to procure sexual services from victims under 18.