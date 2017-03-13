Calgary restaurant celebrates car crash anniversary with driving lessons

Calgary’s Beltliner restaurant is celebrating an important milestone in their history: the day a car crashed through the side of their restaurant.

It was one year ago, on March 13, when a collision sent a vehicle flying through the downtown restaurant. They were closed at the time and no one was hurt – staff helped the driver out of the vehicle – and the owners chose to take the event in stride, by having a laugh about it.

So they’re giving out $350 towards driving lessons. Calgarians are encouraged to jump on the Beltliner Facebook page, and comment on why they (or someone they know) deserve the lessons.

“Life comes at you fast, and not always the way you want it to,” chuckled owner Brendan Bankowski. “I think it’s good to try and make light of the things you can. Nobody was hurt, and it just turned into a massive insurance claim. If you can’t laugh at your own misfortune, I think your days are going to be a little longer.”

It has been a long road to recovery since the crash. It took about five months of dealing with the insurance company and getting repairs done.

The Victoria Park BRZ chipped in to build a 3,000 lb concrete planter in front of the building, which will be filled with plants come spring.

“So now if you'd like to park your car inside the restaurant, you'll really have to mean it,” read the Facebook page.