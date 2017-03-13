SW Calgary ring road contractors looking to fill 300 jobs

Work is set to begin on Calgary's southwest ring road, and as activity ramps up, they've got 300 jobs to fill.

Construction of the roughly $5 billion project is scheduled to begin sometime in April and a career fair has been set up to pair the right jobs with the right employee.

The one day event is set for April 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Delta Calgary South Hotel in the Nakiska Ballroom, 135 Southland Drive SE.

KGL, Mountain View Partners and the Alberta government are putting on the event that has positions open for the following:

Heavy equipment operators

Crane operators

Traffic control persons

Carpenters

Construction craft labourers

Surveyors

Heavy duty mechanics

Quality field inspectors

They've asked that all applicants bring their resume to the trade fair as interviews will be conducted on site.