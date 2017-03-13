Man charged in Calgary Panorama Hills house fire

The CPS Arson Unit has charged a man in connection to a Panorama Hills house fire.

At about 4 a.m. on March 7, Calgary fire responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Panamount Crt NW. Two adults and four children safely evacuated the home after a neighbour alerted them to the fire.

Officials said the damage to the house was extensive.

An investigation followed, and police believed the fire was intentionally started. CCTV footage from nearby homes captures a man walking and driving near the home around the time the fire started.

Investigators believed the arson was not random, and motivated by a personal dispute between the residents and the suspect.