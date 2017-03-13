Man faces sex assault charge against vulnerable teen in Calgary

CALGARY — Police in Calgary have charged a man following an investigation into a report by a 17-year-old boy who said he was sexually assaulted after being given the date rape drug.

The child abuse unit began investigating in January when the teen came forward.

Police allege the accused identified the youth as vulnerable and offered the boy what he thought was crystal meth, but appears to have been the drug commonly known as GHB to incapacitate him.

Robin Adair Wortman, who is 62, is charged with sexual assault.

Wortman is also charged with assault with a weapon after a 19-year-old man was chased down the hallway of an apartment on Sunday.

Police say the 19-year-old, who was not hurt, had gone to the suspect's home in southwest Calgary.

Wortman also faces two counts of communication to procure sexual services from someone under 18.