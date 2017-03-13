Mount Royal University raises funds to send Criminal Justice students to Nunavut

Mount Royal University's Criminal Justice Program is trying their hand at making their second field school trip more accessible.

In 2015, the program launched head first into their first field school trip to Nunavut, where students paid their way to participate. Students take the course to open their eyes to how Canada's criminal justice system works in Calgary and in Rankin Inlet.

"It's such a valuable experience," said Nick Eckert, a Criminal Justice student who went on the trip in 2015. "To make it more accessible to more people is definitely the way to go."

This year, in an effort to help students pay for flights and accommodations, they've launched a small crowd-funding campaign.

Scharie Tavcer, Associate Professor Department of Economics, Justice and Policy Studies, Mount Royal University said the class is a hands-on opportunity for students, who in their careers, will be able to use what they've learned here, and in Nunavut.

"We're all under the same code, we're all under the same laws and everything," Tavcer said. "But the application of justice is very different up north then it is down here. It's important for our students to know why and to see that reality."

The program takes students through a classroom component in May where they will spend a month learning through visits to the Calgary Court Centre, municipal and national policing agencies and the Calgary Correctional Centre. Then in June students will make their way north.

"It's invaluable insight," Eckert said. "We can't apply this rigid system to different people."

Eckert remembers one court case where a youth was sentenced to house arrest, but allowed weekend visits to hunt and travel through the indigenous lands if he pre-approved them with a parole officer.

"It's important that we understand how, if a person is going to be rehabilitated, we have to allow them to practice their spirituality," Eckert said.

As part of the program, and unique to Criminal Justice programs in Canada, Mount Royal also requires the students to volunteer time on their trip to Rankin Inlet. Tavcer said they will meet elders and youth through their time with the local food bank and clothing closet, the daycare, and with the under-18 girls hockey team.