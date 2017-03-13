Police in Calgary use surveillance video from neighbours to arrest fire suspect
A
A
Share via Email
CALGARY — Investigators in Calgary say they used surveillance camera video from neighbours to arrest and charge a suspect in a suspicious house fire.
Police say two adults and four children who were in the home when the fire started early last Tuesday all got out safely.
They say video showed a man walking and driving near the home around the time the fire started.
Police say they believe the alleged arson wasn't random and was motivated by a personal dispute between the residents and the suspect.
Zhi Li, who is 55 and from Calgary, is charged with arson causing damage to property and arson with a disregard for human life.
Police say residents were alerted to the fire by a neighbour and damage to the home was extensive.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary