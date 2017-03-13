Province tables bill to ban sale of blood or plasma

Alberta’s health minister made it clear on Monday that those in the business of blood aren’t welcome here.

The provincial government tabled a bill on Monday banning the sale of blood or plasma, with the exception of Canadian Blood Services (CBS) which already handles the collection and distribution of blood products to Canadian hospitals. The practice is already banned in Ontario and Quebec.

“Donating blood should not be viewed as a business venture,” said Health Minister Sarah Hoffman. “Some things are too important to leave up to the private market.”

Bill 3 will also ban for-profit blood and plasma companies from advertising in Alberta.

Because of their exemption, CBS will continue to provide non-monetary incentives to blood donors such as pins or certificates, according to Hoffman.

“While some provinces are allowing blood or plasma for-profit clinics to set up, that’s not the direction we want to take,” the health minister said.

She added CBS has not purchased any of the blood or plasma bought by private companies in provinces that allow the practice, such as Manitoba or Saskatchewan.

“Which means that the blood or plasma that’s being acquired through private donations isn’t actually staying in Canada,” Hoffman said.

Mike Parker, president of the Health Sciences Association of Alberta (HSAA), said the union was “delighted and relieved” by the news.

“The best way to ensure the safety of our supplies is to keep donations voluntary and to keep the collection in the hands of the public service, rather than corporations, where we have better tracking and transparency,” Parker said.