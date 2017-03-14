Alberta deputy premier in hot water over 'sewer rats' comment

Alberta may not be entirely rat-free, according to comments made in the legislature Monday by Health Minister Sarah Hoffman.

Social media was sent into a frenzy after the deputy premier seemed to refer to some Albertans as “sewer rats” in question period.

Wildrose MLA Jason Nixon asked Hoffman when the premier would make “better choices” surrounding policies related to employment and the carbon tax.

“In a tough economy, it’s so important to ensure that our government continues to have the back of ordinary families. They’re working to make their life better, they are creating jobs, they’re cutting school fees, they’re freezing tuition — the members opposite just want to keep jacking those things up,” Hoffman replied.

“We’re focused on hard hats. They’re spending a lot of time with sewer rats, Mr. Speaker.”

Outrage on social media was swift, after Nixon posted a video of the exchange on Facebook.

“Today, as I was asking important questions about NDP priorities and our ballooning unemployment the NDP Deputy Premier said that the Albertans who Wildrose MLAs spend time with were sewer rats. That's right, not just embarrassing cousins but now you can add sewer rats to the list of things that this government has called hard working Albertans,” he wrote.