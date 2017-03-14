Bill eliminating Daylight Saving Time introduced in Alberta legislature
Province will move to Alberta Standard Time if bill passes, matching Saskatchewan's Central Standard Time
So long Daylight Saving Time – hello Alberta Standard Time.
Edmonton-South West MLA Thomas Dang introduced his Private Member's Bill in the legislature Tuesday to amend the Daylight Savings Time Act.
Bill 203, the Alberta Standard Time Act, would create a single time zone within Alberta that would be the same as Saskatchewan's non-changing time zone.
“I’ve been hearing from families, parents with young children, and Albertans that stopping the practice of changing our clocks will make their lives better,” said Dang in a news release issued by the NDP caucus. “The Alberta Standard Time Act creates one time zone for all Albertans, providing stability for families and making life better for Albertans.”
A recent provincial government survey showed 80 per cent of Albertans do not want clocks to spring ahead and fall back each year.
Dang said he's still looking for input on the bill. Feedback can be sent through albertandpcaucus.ca/dst.
