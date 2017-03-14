Bill eliminating Daylight Saving Time introduced in Alberta legislature

So long Daylight Saving Time – hello Alberta Standard Time.

Edmonton-South West MLA Thomas Dang introduced his Private Member's Bill in the legislature Tuesday to amend the Daylight Savings Time Act.

Bill 203, the Alberta Standard Time Act, would create a single time zone within Alberta that would be the same as Saskatchewan's non-changing time zone.

“I’ve been hearing from families, parents with young children, and Albertans that stopping the practice of changing our clocks will make their lives better,” said Dang in a news release issued by the NDP caucus. “The Alberta Standard Time Act creates one time zone for all Albertans, providing stability for families and making life better for Albertans.”

A recent provincial government survey showed 80 per cent of Albertans do not want clocks to spring ahead and fall back each year.