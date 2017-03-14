Calgary on path to become a hub for green energy; study

Calgary could become a premiere green energy hub in North America, according to a new study by environmental strategy group Delphi.

According to the study, in 2015, Calgary’s green energy economy generated $3.63 billion in gross output, employing about 15,470 people.

Paul Shorthouse, regional director with Delphi Group, said a convergence number of big opportunity areas are responsible for the positive future prospects.

From federal, provincial and municipal levels, there has been a large amount of support in terms of green policies and financing. This includes the NDP’s Climate Leadership Plan to phase out 6,300 megawatts of coal-fired electricity generation by 2030, replacing two-thirds of it with renewable energy, and the City of Calgary’s policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent by 2020.

According to the study, Alberta also has an abundance of renewable resources, more than 350 active companies in the green energy economy and access to highly skilled energy sector workers with transferable skills to green initiatives.

“We’re seeing a lot of focus in Alberta right now for this as the next big investment area,” explained Shorthouse. “We’ve seen a global shift towards lower carbon investments, in general, in market demand and policy internationally.”

He expects to see good growth in niche manufacturing – that’s start up business that will be applying technologies domestically, and exporting them internationally.

The study was commission by Calgary Economic Development (CED), who initially wanted to get a better understand of Calgary’s assets and opportunities in the green economy.

Court Ellingson, VP of research and strategy with CED, said the research has made the organization very positive for the future. With the policies and assets in place, now is a great time to head down this path.

Megan Zimmerman, CED manager of renewable technology, said the next steps are to support niche manufacturing, and understanding the manufacturing chain in this sector.