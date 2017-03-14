Calgary police apprehend bank robber at northeast home
Multiple police units, including the Tactical Unit, were called to the home to contain the residence before the man was arrested without incident
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Calgary police have nabbed a man believed to be responsible for robbing a TD Canada Trust bank in southeast Calgary on Monday.
According to police, on Monday around 8:20 a.m., a man wearing a black balaclava entered the TD Canada Trust located in the 500 block of 58 Avenue SE and demanded money from the teller.
Police said he was given an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the bank in a white pick up truck.
No long after, police located the same white truck parked outside a home in the 1200 block of
Shortly after containing the residence a man exited the home and was taken into custody by police without incident.
Gordon Ross Bishop, 34, of Calgary has been charged with one count of robbery and disguise with intent. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary