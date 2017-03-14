Calgary police apprehend bank robber at northeast home

Calgary police have nabbed a man believed to be responsible for robbing a TD Canada Trust bank in southeast Calgary on Monday.

According to police, on Monday around 8:20 a.m., a man wearing a black balaclava entered the TD Canada Trust located in the 500 block of 58 Avenue SE and demanded money from the teller.

Police said he was given an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the bank in a white pick up truck. Fortunately no one was injured during the robbery.

No long after, police located the same white truck parked outside a home in the 1200 block of Danloe Stree NE. Multiple units, including members from the Tactical Unit contained the residence.

Shortly after containing the residence a man exited the home and was taken into custody by police without incident.