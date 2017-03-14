Calgary police seek information about fatal pedestrian collision

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has released details about a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian, which left a man dead from his injuries weeks later.

Now they're hoping for any witnesses to step forward.



According to Calgary police, a 2004 Chevrolet Optra driven by an 82-year-old woman struck a man on Feb. 22 as she turned eastbound from the parking lot of London Place West onto Richmond Road, towards 50 Street SW. He was crossing the street.

The 56-year-old pedestrian fell, striking his head. He was transported to hospital with minor injuries, but staff later determined he also broke his leg.

After he was operated upon for the fracture, the man developed complications and subsequently died on March 12 from his injuries, as determined by the Medical Examiner’s office.

The driver did not have any injuries from the incident, according to a news release from CPS.