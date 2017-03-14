City mashing up residential and commercial zones with new mixed-use district

If you’ve ever played SimCity, you have an idea of how zoning works – residential, commercial, and industrial.

Sure there’s variations on this, but those districts are the foundation of so many cities, both digital and real, including Calgary.

Now Calgary is getting ready to add two new land use districts to its arsenal in response to development of the Green Line. They’re each a mash-up of residential and commercial, because those two just seem to go together like PB and J.

Stephen Pearce, planner with Calgary Growth Strategies, said the mixed-use districts will come in two different flavours.

One is straight up mixed-use. It allows for either residential or commercial uses to be built in the area.

The second is called Mixed Use Active Frontage. It requires a frontage that faces a commercial street to have an active commercial use, such as a restaurant or shop.

“It comes from our own research and engagement that indicates a need and support for these kinds of allowances,” said Pearce, “but we also did look at practices in a variety of other cities: Toronto, Vancouver, Halifax.”

There are already plenty of areas that blend retail at ground level with residential above – think Inglewood. So why develop a whole new land use?

Pearce said under the current land use districts, the size of a business is often regulated. Under mixed use, they’ve stayed away from regulating size, and are instead regulating the building’s design elements – such as storefront width and certain requirements for glass.

“One of the things this allows is for larger uses to locate in the mixed use buildings, but to the line the street with a series of smaller uses. So you could have a supermarket with a café-restaurant to activate that street frontage.”

The new districts are welcome by developers according to Guy Huntingford, CEO of BILD Calgary.

“Industry needs something other than the current districts that exist,” he said.

He said the mixed use will help developers build the higher-density, transit-oriented development the city is encouraging.