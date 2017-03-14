Coun. Richard Pootmans appointed to Calgary Police Commission
Will replace Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart, who resigned in February after a reprimand
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Coun. Richard Pootmans has been appointed to take the place of Diane Colley-Urquhart as one of two city councillors on the Calgary Police Commission
Colley-Urquhart resigned from her spot on the commission in February after nearly 10 years. She had received a written reprimand from the commission for speaking publically about harassment and bullying in the workplace.
The commission requires two councillors sit on the board, and after some in-camera discussion, Pootmans was announced as the new commissioner Tuesday afternoon.
“I just felt it was my time to show my support for the chief of the Calgary Police Service and the work that the police commission is doing,” said Pootmans. “I have full confidence in the seven-point plan to make it a more fair workplace, for women in particular. This is the sort of thing I wanted to stand behind and support the police commission’s work.”
He said he was impressed with Chief Roger Chaffin’s candour and his ability to listen to carefully questions from council and give thoughtful answers.
“Councillor Pootmans joins the Commission at a time when we are actively engaged in working collaboratively with CPS to move forward on gender equity, use of force, and community engagement,” said Commission Chair Brian Thiessen. “Councillor Pootmans brings a wealth of experience and sound judgement to this role and we look forward to welcoming him at our next meeting on March 28, and to gaining the insights he will bring.”
Pootmans will fill the position until the fall municipal election.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary