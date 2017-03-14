Decidedly Jazz flips the lights on sundown, downtown

Decidedly Jazz Danceworks is giving Calgarians a reason to look up on 12th Ave downtown: a new art installation is illuminating the top of their building.

The City of Calgary gave DJD $5.4 million to construct a new location, which opened last year. Part of their requirement for the funding was that one per cent is spent on a public art component – which figures to about $54,000 in this case.

So what does $54,000 buy for public art? In this case, it’s a lightbox installation called Take the Cake, made by the international artist team Hadley and Maxwell.

It glows in an array of colours, projecting shadows like moving images.

“They made it by using images of the actual DJD dancers, and the shapes are relevant to the work we do on stage,” explained DJD executive director Kathi Sundstrom.

The installation uses a sophisticated lighting technique, involving 13, 1.5m long light fixtures, which are fully controllable in 300mm segments.

Basically, it allows the shadows to look like they’re moving.